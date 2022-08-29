Former Champion says he was the first smaller-sized WWE Superstar to "move real merch" for Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Shane 'Hurricane' Helms recently revealed that whilst working for Vince McMahon, he was the first small performer to sell plenty of merchandise.

Despite not being the biggest guy in the ring, Helms wrestled full-time for WWE from 2001 to 2010. During that time, his unique superhero character, 'The Hurricane' resonated with a strong portion of fans.

After being questioned by fans on social media regarding Vince McMahon's opinion on smaller-sized wrestlers, Helms said he had a very successful time working for the former WWE Chairman.

"I was told that I was the first solo act under 200 lbs that moved real Merch. Then Rey came in and BOOM, Merch wasn’t just for the big guys anymore." [H/T Twitter]

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom Steven Moltz @MoltzSteven @ShaneHelmsCom @WWE For a smaller guy in a Vince McMahon led WWE this had to be one of the best characters ever besides clearly Shawn Michaels. So much silly fun that allowed the character to get over and stay over regardless of outcomes. @ShaneHelmsCom @WWE For a smaller guy in a Vince McMahon led WWE this had to be one of the best characters ever besides clearly Shawn Michaels. So much silly fun that allowed the character to get over and stay over regardless of outcomes. I was told that I was the first solo act under 200 lbs that moved real Merch. Then Rey came in and BOOM, Merch wasn’t just for the big guys anymore. twitter.com/moltzsteven/st… I was told that I was the first solo act under 200 lbs that moved real Merch. Then Rey came in and BOOM, Merch wasn’t just for the big guys anymore. twitter.com/moltzsteven/st…

Although McMahon no longer works with WWE, Helms still has a place there. He currently works alongside today's crop of talent as a backstage producer.

Shane Helms on working with Vince McMahon

Considering the fact that his size and gimmick was not the usual look that the 77 year old would go for, both Helms and McMahon worked very closely together whilst in WWE.

On the Two Man Power Trip podcast, the WWE producer spoke of how Vince would want his superstars to handle themselves backstage.

"I think the way he handles talent is a little different than the way he handles the producers and what he expects from them is different. As a talent, he wants you to stand up for yourself. He is looking for leaders in that aspect." [H/T Wrestling News]

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #thankful At 77, time for me to retire.Thank you, WWE Universe.Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful When my mother passed, you were one of the first to pick up the phone and call me and I’ve never forgotten that. Thank you for every opportunity you’ve given me. twitter.com/VinceMcMahon/s… When my mother passed, you were one of the first to pick up the phone and call me and I’ve never forgotten that. Thank you for every opportunity you’ve given me. twitter.com/VinceMcMahon/s…

Since late July 2022, Vince McMahon has not been involved with day-to-day operations in WWE as he made the decision to retire from the wrestling business.

Are you a fan of the Hurricane Helms character? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also, check out 5 most bizarre WWE live event moments | Randy Orton, Triple H, The Undertaker, CM Punk:

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil