Former WWE star sheds light on rumored Triple H and Vince McMahon rivalry (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's separation from WWE wasn't as clean as one would have hoped for, unsurprisingly leading to rumors of him and Triple H not being on good terms, especially after the latter became the Chief Content Officer. A former star in the company, EC3, recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

Considering how attached Vince McMahon was to WWE, many expected him to manage the company for many more years. The situation changed when some controversies came to the fore along with the lawsuit. McMahon and Triple H were also not on the same page according to several reports. However, nothing was ever revealed about the matter from either of them.

Speaking about his own perspective after having worked in WWE, EC3 stated on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted that where there was smoke, there was fire.

"I can see them or see why that may have been a thing. I don't know how, these rumors, like the in-depth-ness of 'em, and the truth behind 'em. But there was a step-away and usually when there is some smoke, there is some fire. I can definitely see, I mean Vince has been on top of that world for his entire existence... Usurping power is very difficult to somebody who has maintained it in control of it for so long." [15:42 onwards]

As of now, Vince McMahon is no longer associated with the Stamford-based promotion and Triple H is the Chief Content Officer.

