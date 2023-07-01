Former WWE star is "shocked" by how long The Bloodline story has gone on (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 spoke about the longevity of The Bloodline angle in the company.

The chapter started back in 2020 when Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship. Since then, The Usos and Solo Sikoa joined in, making it one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE. The story has had its fair share of twists and turns, with Sami Zayn and then Jimmy and Jey leaving the stable. It has come to a point now that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will battle their brothers in a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that this story has continued for nearly three years. He was surprised that WWE was committed to building up this story for so long when other angles fizzled out within three to six months.

"Every angle is a three to six-month kinda thing and this has been three years. So, I'm just shocked that they committed to something and it's worked because they're absolutely horrible at everything else. Like the rest is just garbage. Hot, hot, p*e garbage water." [From 7:00 - 7:22]

The cracks within The Bloodline further deepened on SmackDown

Roman Reigns was on SmackDown this week to address his cousins. He claimed he still loved The Usos and would forgive them if they came down to the ring, bent their knees, acknowledged him, and apologized for their actions.

The Usos came out but were in no mood to apologize or rejoin the Bloodline. In fact, they were ready to appoint Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief. This led to chaos in the ring and an all-out brawl. Several officials rushed to separate the four men.

The brawl was still on as SmackDown went off the air, giving fans a taste of what would come during the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank.

