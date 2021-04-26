"Why should I have to beg" - Former WWE star explains his relationship with Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently opened up on his lack of communication with Vince McMahon during his time in the company.

Sin Cara - now known as Cinta de Oro - was granted his WWE release back in December 2019. He has since discussed his relationship with the WWE Chairman.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, De Oro explained he never thought it was worth having to wait hours to get the chance to speak to Vince McMahon.

“I never went to his office and knocked on the door. Never," De Oro said. "I never waited outside his office trying to see if he’d talk to me. Why would I do that? You know, like I work for your company. If I work for your company and I’m putting my life on the line every time, I think we should have the time to be able to talk to our boss and communicate what we want and how we feel, and I don’t think it was something that I was going to do – just wait there for two or three hours to see if he could talk to me.”

De Oro went on to suggest he shouldn't have had to "beg" to speak to Vince McMahon if he was his talent.

“Me and him never really had like a relationship in that sense, because I don’t think it was one of those things that I need to do, knock on the door," De Oro continued. "If you’re going to use me, if I’m your talent, then why should I have to beg you or let you know my point of view if you already know that I’m here? You know my abilities. You know what I can do.”

Sin Cara had positive interactions with Vince McMahon

Cinta de Oro's statements make it seem like he had a poor relationship with Vince McMahon. However, he made sure to mention that when we had the chance to interact with the WWE Chairman, it was largely positive.

“The interactions that I always had with him, they were really cool," De Oro added. "I never had a problem with him. He was always cool with me. The time that I dislocated my shoulder, I finished the match and I went to the trainer and he came after the show was over to check on me and how I was doing. I said, ‘I’m OK.’ And he said, ‘I know you’re not, but you’re a tough…’ You know, he said another word and then he left – and it was pretty cool.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

The performer formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE is currently working on the Mexican independent circuit.

