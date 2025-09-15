Former WWE star still talks to Triple H two years after exit

Triple H oversaw the creative direction of WWE's NXT brand throughout the 2010s. In a recent interview, Eric Young opened up about his relationship with The King of Kings.

Young worked for WWE from 2016 to 2020 before returning for a short run from 2022 to 2023. The 45-year-old was the leader of the SAnitY faction. He also held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Alexander Wolfe during Triple H's time as the show's creative figurehead.

Appearing on Developmentally Speaking, Young confirmed he remains in contact with WWE's Chief Content Officer.

"Still, to this day, I still have a good relationship with Triple H, and we talk, I mean, not often, he's probably the busiest human being on Earth, but we talk when we can. It was something about his mentality, his leadership, and how he spoke about wrestling, and the opportunities that would be given to me. Nothing was handed to me. All of it was earned. It was earned before I got there, and then it had to be earned while I was there."

The Game replaced his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE's main roster head booker in 2022. Shawn Michaels is now in charge of storyline developments on NXT.

Eric Young on Triple H selecting him as SAnitY's leader

The former NXT faction consisted of Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, Nikki Cross, and Sawyer Fulton when they debuted in 2016. Fulton suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the group's first few months together, resulting in Killian Dain replacing him.

Young added that Triple H hand-picked him as SAnitY's leader after watching him in TNA.

"How the story goes from him to me was he saw me doing some promo in the ring on an iMPACT! show spitting and yelling like a lunatic. I don't really remember which one it was, but he was like, 'That's the guy that I want to be the leader of this group.'"

Two years on from his second WWE exit, Young now works for TNA. The two-time World Champion is the leader of The Northern Armory stable.

