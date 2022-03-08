Former WWE Star Taya Valkyrie details scary hotel room incident

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie had a close call in her hotel room over the weekend.

Valkryie took to social media today to tell a story about how two men tried to break in through her hotel room window and steal her belongings while she was in the bathroom.

"Just wanted to share what happened to me Saturday evening as a reminder to everyone to be cautious," Taya Valkyrie wrote. "Saturday around 5 pm I had just arrived to my hotel in Brownsville. I had just landed and was rushing to get ready for the meet and greet. I put my bags down, grabbed my makeup and went into the bathroom to get started. I heard some voices but thought they were coming from the hallway and didn't react. A few seconds later I heard someone say 'look at the purse and sunglasses.' Those were my things they were talking about. I come out of the bathroom and a man was halfway through the window coming into my room.

"I screamed and ran towards them and they ran away. Grabbed my purse and ran to the lobby to get help. Once returning to the room the hotel employee and I realized that the window lock was broken and didn't lock at all. The hotel called the police but nobody was found. In twelve years of traveling I have never ever had an incident like this happen. I was super shaken up after. The hotel changed me to the third floor and I went to work. This incident could have been so much worse. That's what I keep thinking about. What if i had been in the shower, sleeping, changing...Let this just be a reminder to everyone. Check your hotel room before you do anything. I will definitely never blindly enter a room ever again. There are sh*tty people out there, protect yourself by being cautious. Thank you to the hotel and the promoter for your help and quick reaction."

Taya Valkyrie wrestled in WWE NXT as Franky Monet

Last year, Taya Valkyrie had a short run in WWE NXT as Franky Monet. She appeared to be in line for a big push on Triple H's version of the black-and-gold brand, but plans were drastically altered when the brand shifted to NXT 2.0.

Valkyrie's 30-day non-compete with WWE expired months ago, and she has been keeping herself busy on the independent scene ever since.

What are your thoughts on Taya Valkyrie's concerning situation? What would you like the former Franky Monet to do now that she's no longer working for WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which company should sign Taya Valkyrie next? AEW IMPACT Wrestling 3 votes so far