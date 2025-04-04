Former WWE star teases iconic return for WrestleMania weekend

A former WWE Superstar teased an iconic return for WrestleMania weekend today on social media. The Show of Shows will air live later this month from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hornswoggle hasn't competed in a match for the promotion since the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018. However, the veteran has remained active in the wrestling business on the independent scene and signed a legends deal with the company last year.

He took to social media today to reveal that his iconic leprechaun gimmick would be returning during WrestleMania weekend at WWE World.

"Think its time “Old Reliable” comes out of hiding. See ya at The World," he wrote.

The legend is scheduled to appear at WWE World on April 18 ahead of WrestleMania 41. Hornswoggle captured the Cruiserweight Championship during his time with the company. The former champion still competes on the independent wrestling scene under the name Swoggle and won a Four Way match at CSW Figure Four Leaf Clover last month.

Hornswoggle recalls when a former WWE star once stiffed Vince McMahon in the ring.

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle recently shared that Fit Finlay once actually hit Vince McMahon with his shillelagh.

Speaking on the What Were They Thinking? podcast, Hornswoggle shared that Finlay struck McMahon over the head with the shillelagh during a storyline back in the day. The veteran noted that the bump on Vince McMahon's head looked like something from a cartoon following the segment.

"I remember the night he had to hit Vince with it during the storyline. And Vince is like, 'You're not gonna hit me with that, you're not gonna actually swing. We get to the back, and it was literally like the Roadrunner and the Coyote thing where you could see the thing grow on Vince's head. And he laughs and goes,'You got me, you b*stard.'" [From 38:05 onwards]

Hornswoggle has provided wrestling fans with many hilarious memories during his tenure with the promotion. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old makes any more televised appearances for the company down the line.

