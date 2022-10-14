Watch: Former WWE Superstar teases making her return to align with Bray Wyatt

WWE looks to be in the hands of Bray Wyatt, with all eyes set on his next move after his return. But he might not be acting alone, as he seems to have returned with a newly-formed group called the "Wyatt 6" consisting of different Firefly Funhouse characters.

The identity of these characters has not been confirmed as of now, with hints coming from some stars possibly joining The Eater of Worlds in his mysterious mission. One of these hints has now come from former WWE star Eva Marie, who teased her return to the company to align with Wyatt on social media.

Marie posted a video on Twitter which showed her shooting Alexa Bliss' infamous Lilly doll into a trash bin. In the caption, Eva stated that if she makes the shot she'll return to WWE. However, just before the doll went into the trash bin, the video abruptly cut to show Wyatt's signature logo.

You can see the video from Eva Marie below:

We're not quite sure yet if this is just a bit of fun from the former star or a concrete tease of things to come. But it seems we'll have to tune into Bray Wyatt's appearance on SmackDown to find out more.

Current WWE star rumored to be involved with Bray Wyatt's new faction

Bray Wyatt's incredible return at Extreme Rules 2022 took the wrestling world by storm. It had fans buzzing everywhere with questions and scenarios for him. But it seems that most people were theorizing who could be the eerie characters that popped up in the crowd just before the Eater of Worlds made his entrance.

After weeks of buildup to the White Rabbit mystery, the final result paid off significantly with the return being taken well by fans. We saw the Firefly Funhouse characters come to life with people dressed up as Huskus the Pig, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, and The Fiend.

Many theories were rampant, but it seems that people are convinced that Mercy the Buzzard is Grayson Waller from WWE NXT. The Australian star further fueled rumors of his involvement after posting a video on Twitter to taunt Apollo Crews with Wyatt's head lantern being spotted in the background.

Who do you think the Wyatt 6 characters could be in WWE? Sound off below.

