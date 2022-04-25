"He was taking out all the heroes of mine"- Former WWE star reflects on 'The Legend Killer' persona of Randy Orton

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry recently commented on 'The Legend Killer' gimmick of Randy Orton.

Randy Orton has been a mainstay on WWE programming for almost 20 years, which could be attributed to his ability to reinvent himself. The third-generation star's run as the Legend Killer during the early and mid-2000s was perhaps his best and most captivating work.

Speaking about the vicious heel character on the latest episode Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry stated that The Legend Killer is his favorite persona of Randy Orton.

Mark also revealed that it was hurtful to watch the master of RKO take out legends like Jerry Lawler and Ric Flair:

"I think the Legend Killer" [His favorite iteration of Orton], said Mark. "When he was taking out all of the heroes of mine like Jerry Lawler, Ric Flair or any older established pro wrestler. Bro, I just hated it, man, to see him be so verbally disrespectful to people like Hillbilly Jim and Hacksaw Jim Duggan or Pat Patterson. Like, 'get out of this ring before I knock you on your a**. You used to be somebody, now look at you, you're old, washed-up.'" [from 47:08 to 48:07]

Randy Orton will celebrate 20 years in the WWE on the upcoming episode of RAW

From delivering an RKO to Hulk Hogan on the hood of a car to punting John Cena's father, Orton has had a remarkable career in WWE. The 14-time world champion will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Love and support have been pouring in for Randy from all around the world for reaching this incredible milestone. Stars like Triple H and John Cena have sent heartfelt messages to the legendary superstar.

One can expect The Usos and Roman Reigns to keep a close eye on the celebration ceremony as The Bloodline recently made their intentions of going after all the titles in the company clear.

Orton, along with his partner Riddle, will face The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash in a title unification match.

Edited by Prem Deshpande