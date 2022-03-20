"The man kicked off the Super Bowl"- former WWE Superstar believes The Rock is the greatest of all time

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, heaped praise on The Rock, calling him the greatest wrestler of all time.

The Great One is regarded by many as the most entertaining pro wrestler in history. Apart from his unmatched charisma and larger-than-life physique, The Brahma Bull is one of the best talkers in any era.

Top Dolla certainly thinks so. In a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, the 31-year-old gushed about what makes The Rock so great. The former WWE Superstar recalled The Brahma Bull opening the Super Bowl 56, stating that no other wrestling star is on that level:

"If you put a list of Top five performers of all time, Rock is the number one. The Rock is the greatest wrestler of all time and it's not debatable. Here's why: The man kicked off the Super Bowl. There are not many events bigger than WrestleMania in the world, but the Super Bowl is definitely one of them. For you to be standing on the field with a microphone, cutting a promo before the Super Bowl starts, you are a different echelon of star. There's never ever been anything like that," said Top Dolla. (57:35)

AJ went on to list a few of the other great wrestlers, but added that Dwayne Johnson is Mount Rushmore:

I don't care if you talk about Hulk Hogan or Ric Flair or Stone cold, you can say whoever you want. The man kicked off the Super Bowl, it's undeniable," Top Dolla added (58:15)

You can watch the entire interview below:

The Rock was last seen in WWE in 2019

The last time the WWE Universe witnessed The Great one inside the squared circle was in 2019 when he shared the ring with Becky Lynch to mock and take down King Corbin.

The Rock's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 32, when he beat Erick Rowan in six seconds to set the record for the fastest win in WrestleMania history.

There is some hope that The Rock will be part of WrestleMania next year, with a potential blockbuster match against his cousin Roman Reigns. Although a bout between the two is only rumored so far, The Head of the Table has taken multiple shots at the People's Champion during interviews and on social media.

