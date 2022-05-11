"This is what we would do" - Former WWE star on Triple H and Shawn Michaels talking to her about Chyna 

Former WWE Superstar Briana Brandy, formerly known as B-Fab, has reflected on Shawn Michaels and Triple H often talking to her about Chyna in NXT.

The Ninth Wonder of the World is one of the most iconic female stars in the history of the business. She was a trailblazer and broke many barriers in WWE, including being the only woman to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on the Jobber Tears podcast, B-Fab stated that it used to "blow her mind" when Triple H and Shawn Michaels talked to her about Chyna all the time.

"The thing that blew my mind too when I would work with Triple H and Shawn Michaels down there is they would say that. They were like, ‘Yeah, this is what we would do with Chyna. This is what we did with Chyna,’ or, ‘This is how we would do with Chyna, like that.’ I’m like, that was — it was so crazy to see all the connections just come together in life." (H/T POST Wrestling)

B-Fab recalls watching Chyna in WWE while growing up

Chyna was a part of WWF (now WWE) from 1997 to 2001. She was a member of D-Generation X during the Attitude Era. Due to their influence on the business, the group was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

During the same interview, B-Fab recounted watching Chyna on WWE TV with her family, stating:

"I used to watch — it used to be like 15 of us on the sun porch in my grandfather’s house and me, I’m the only one, only girl and it’s all my uncles out there and their friends and the TV was like this big [makes size gesture] and we’re all trying to watch and I see Chyna on there with the guys so like, just to be the only girl in the room that became a wrestler out of all these boys who were fans and now I’m actually in a group to where Triple H and Shawn Michaels are standing here telling me that this is what they did with Chyna or this is how they treated Chyna, ‘Yeah, I remember we did this with Chyna,’ that just used to blow my mind when they would say stuff like that to me and she was my favorite so, R.I.P. to her."

B-Fab and the rest of Hit Row last year due to budget cuts. Her last match was on September 28, 2021, where she lost against Elektra Lopez.

Edited by Angana Roy