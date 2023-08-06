Former WWE star unhappy with Michael Cole's comments about LA Knight

Former WWE star Matt Morgan has shared an unhappy tweet slamming veteran announcer Michael Cole.

At SummerSlam 2023, LA Knight won the 25-man Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. He won the free-for-all by last eliminating Sheamus.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan posted a lengthy tweet shortly after, heaping massive praise on Knight. He also shared that he was upset over Michael Cole criticizing the former Million Dollar Champion on commentary.

Check out an excerpt from his Twitter rant:

"Very happy for my boy @RealLAKnight ! But come on Wwe! We all know this is 2 1/2 months OVERDUE!! Michael Cole talks about him in commentary, acting like somethings wrong with him, and not “delivering“ for the fans on this past Friday night SmackDown? Weak! This would never happen in the attitude era. Back then, you could actually really grab the “brass ring“ if the fans were behind you. Today’s Wwe, if you’re not the guy they designed to get over, it will take a hell of a lot more. And it’s COMPLETE BS."

LA Knight is one of the most over superstars on the WWE roster today. He has been doing the best work of his career for a while now, and fans are behind him like never before. Fans have been wanting to see him get a massive push on the main roster for quite some time now.

Now that LA Knight has won the 25-man Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal at The Biggest Party of the Summer, one wonders if a major push is on the horizon.

As for Michael Cole, it would be interesting to hear what he has to say in response to Morgan's comments.

