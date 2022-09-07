Former WWE star Velveteen Dream reportedly bit a man before his latest arrest 

Velveteen Dream finds himself in the middle of yet another controversy. Prior to his latest arrest in August, the former WWE Superstar reportedly bit a man at a gym.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the former NXT sensation punched the man, who happened to be an employee at the gym. New police documents have confirmed the same.

The incident seemingly happened on August 20th at Club Orlando, a fitness facility in Florida.

Reports from TMZ suggest that Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, became 'irate and argumentative.' The gym employee told the former WWE star to leave the building entirely.

The documents further revealed that Clark threatened to kill the gym employee before hitting him in the face. As the fight broke out, the two men had to be separated by other employees at the facility.

Velveteen Dream started in WWE around 2015 as part of Tough Enough. He eventually became a part of the NXT roster and was highly regarded as one of the most promising stars of the black-and-gold era of the brand.

The 27-year-old is a former NXT North American Champion, and his feuds against the likes of Aleister Black (Malakai Black), Ricochet, and other prominent names were highly rated by the WWE Universe.

In May 2021, he was released from the company.

