"It was hilarious" - Former star opens up on Vince McMahon's reaction to his vignettes with WWE Hall of Famer

Vince McMahon recently competed in a match at WrestleMania 38
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 11, 2022 12:43 AM IST
JTG recently revealed how WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon had reacted to his vignettes with Shad Gaspard.

During a recent interview on The Black Announce Table, the former WWE star revealed that it was the Ohio Valley Wrestling writers who had shown McMahon his vignettes with Gaspard. The vignettes were taped in Louisville and the writers were quite impressed with the work.

According to JTG, the writers thought he and Gaspard looked great together and Vince personally found the vignettes quite hilarious. The WWE Chairman immediately wanted Cryme Tyme to be called up to the main roster:

"I got a call from WWE and what I was told, why and how I got hired. The writers showed Vince me and Shad's vignettes that we taped down in Louisville, Kentucky and the writers, they loved it. They thought me and Shad looked great together on screen, we had a lot chemistry and they showed it to Vince. Vince thought it was hilarious and he wanted to bring us up immediately," JTG said. [6:10-7:27]

Watch JTG's interview with The Black Announce Table below:

Prior to WrestleMania 38, Shad Gaspard was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as part of the Class of 2022. Gaspard was awarded the prestigious 'Warrior Award' at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

A true hero in every sense of the word.Shad Gaspard's wife and son are presented with the #WarriorAward. #WWEHOF https://t.co/IYJcUO16Me

Vince McMahon recently competed in a rare match at WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon was ringside for Austin Theory's match against Pat McAfee. McMahon has been mentoring Theory for months on WWE programming.

Mr. McMahon is picking apart @PatMcAfeeShow at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/WWPZ1X1QM8

Unfortunately for the boss, though, Theory was unable to beat McAfee. The SmackDown commentator previously lost his only WWE match to Adam Cole on NXT.

Shortly after McAfee's win over his opponent, Vince McMahon decided to step into the ring for a match against the former. After multiple interferences from Theory, the WWE Chairman went on to pin McAfee as he secured his first win in 10 years.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

