Former WWE star wants to compete in the Royal Rumble and win a major title if she returns to the company 

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, currently known as KAIRI, has shared that she would love to compete in another Royal Rumble match and win a singles title if she returns to the company.

The Pirate Princess joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2017 and competed in NXT before making her way to the main roster. She formed a tag team with Asuka known as The Kabuki Warriors on RAW, and they held the Women's Tag Team Titles together. After leaving WWE in 2021, she returned to Japan and became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.Co, Kairi Sane stated, through a translator, that she is interested in making another Royal Rumble appearance.

“Even now, the WWE Universe, they love KAIRI. Even the wrestlers are like, ‘Oh you’re coming to Royal Rumble this year, right? You’re coming, right?’ It’s her favorite PPV of the whole year. She definitely wants to one day wrestle in the Royal Rumble," she said.

She added that she also wants to win the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship:

“[KAIRI] didn’t [completely] accomplish what she wanted to do because she was in a WrestleMania title match, but on the other hand, she didn’t get a singles women’s belt, so that’s still maybe one thing she would like to get next time." (h/t Fightful)

Kairi Sane wants to face Iyo Sky if she returns to WWE

The Pirate Princess also stated that she has an open invitation to return to the wrestling juggernaut. She noted that if she goes back there, she would love to reform the Kabuki Warriors and face Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

“Vince said the door is always open, you’re always welcome to come back. If she comes back one day, she would love to team up with Asuka again, team up with IYO Sky, or maybe even go against IYO Sky. Who knows?" she said.

Kairi Sane is currently a free agent. She had a successful run in the company, and it'll be interesting to see if she'll ever to Stamford.

