“We’re going to her the tag team titles”- Former WWE star wants to return to reunite with Naomi

Former WWE Superstar Cameron wants to make history alongside Naomi by becoming the first black women to win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Cameron made a surprise return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She lasted 51 seconds before being eliminated by WWE Official Sonya Deville.

While speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Cameron was asked if she would return to the company to help her friend Naomi. She stated that she received a lot of praise from the higher-ups, and her time in the ring isn't over yet.

"All the interviews I've done before, I'm manifesting. 'We're going to get the tag team titles and be the first black women ever to make history and get the titles.' I'm still saying that. I went out and put in such a good performance and the feedback I got from the executives. 'Wow, you did such a great job. You went out and looked amazing.' The feedback has been so positive. There is something that I would love to spill some tea, but I can't say. Nothing it real until it's real, but I definitely will say that I don't think my time has come to an end yet in the ring," said Cameron. (H/T Fightful)

Cameron says she has no regrets after the WWE Royal Rumble appearance

Cameron was part of a team with Noami known as The Funkadactyls before her release in 2016. Back then, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship didn't exist. So it'd be good to see a reunion between the two stars to capture the titles in the future.

Cameron doesn't regret competing in the Rumble match, and she believes she made the most of her time:

"I'm 34 years young, I'm gonna look better than in my 20s and, even if it's for this amount of time, to turn chicken s**t into chicken noodle soup. You have this amount of time, but I'm about to go out there and make the best out of my time. I think I did. I have no regrets. Everything, from the gear to taking time to train, I didn't leave any crumbs on the table."

Naomi and Sasha Banks could make history at WrestleMania 38, as they're set to challenge Carmella and Zelina Vega for the tag titles at the event.

