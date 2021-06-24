'She's absolutely killing it' - Former WWE star Westin Blake on Alexa Bliss' new character (Exclusive)

Ever since Alexa Bliss aligned with The Fiend and transformed into a character with supernatural powers, the internet has been pretty divided. Some like the unique, original, and innovative nature of the gimmick while others believe that such a character does not belong in wrestling.

Sportskeeda caught up with Westin Blake, who had worked extensively with Alexa Bliss during his Blake & Murphy stint in NXT, and it's clear that he's a fan. You can catch the interview by clicking on the link shared below.

Westin Blake reflects on Alexa Bliss' journey as a performer

Westin Blake is clearly a fan of how far along Alexa Bliss has come and praised her immensely during the recent interview.

"I think she's absolutely killing it. When I first met Alexa way back in NXT, just to see her transformation from when she was like the sparkle princess all the way to what she's doing now. That girl, anything they've given her, she's just knocked out of the park," said Blake.

Even though Alexa Bliss turned out to be the breakout star from the trio, Westin Blake has nothing but compliments for her:

"She went up to the main roster and she's just been crushing every opportunity that's coming her way. I'm absolutely proud of her. She's done very well with whatever she's given. With the stuff that she's done with Bray and The Fiend, I'm blown away about Bray and Alexa with what their performances have been. So, I have nothing but great things to say about Alexa's career and how she's doing."

As Alexa Bliss soars through the ranks in WWE, Westin Blake will start a new chapter of his career after being released in April. Let us know in the comments which company you believe will make the best use of this talented star.

