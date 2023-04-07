Former WWE star willing to return after 8 years — but on one condition

With WWE WrestleMania 39 in the rearview mirror, it will be interesting to see if any stars from the past make an unexpected comeback. Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) recently commented on a potential return, revealing whether or not it would make sense from a long-term standpoint.

The 50-year-old is currently a major player in the National Wrestling Alliance as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. On April 7, he will defend his title against Chris Adonis at the NWA 312 event.

Ahead of the match, Tyrus told Fox News Digital he would not mind a one-off return to WWE. However, the former Brodus Clay also ruled out the possibility of a long-term run there:

"It’s one of those things where, like, I think because I started there, it would be nice to go back and say goodbye. But as far as like a long-term run or anything like that, no, I’m not interested in that anymore. I’ll probably finish my career in the NWA, but it would be nice to come back and have a one-off or just say goodbye to the fans."

Tyrus, who serves as a Fox News contributor in addition to his professional wrestling duties, added:

"A lot of it has to do with scheduling. I’m pretty busy with Fox, and there are no part-time jobs in the WWE. I’ll cross that bridge when I get there."

Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) reflects on his time in WWE

Tyrus' previous run in World Wrestling Entertainment ended when he was released from his contract on June 12, 2014. Almost a decade later, the 50-year-old looks forward to a future with the NWA:

"I was with WWE on two different occasions, and on the second occasion, I did a lot of great things, and [I am] really proud [about] that." Tyrus continued, "So if I never went back, no sweat. If I did, it’d be a nice close to a chapter and to move on. But my future is with the NWA for the time being, and I can’t really see that changing."

Would you like to see Tyrus return as Brodus Clay for one more match? Sound off in the comments section below.

