Former WWE star Xia Brookside opens up on her match against popular IMPACT Wrestling star (Exclusive)

Former WWE recruit Xia Brookside recently spoke about facing off with IMPACT star Deonna Purrazzo.

Xia has had some stellar matches with Deonna Purrazzo in RISE. While she couldn't pick up the win, the two stars put on a mat wrestling classic. Both women are known for their technical prowess inside the squared circle and their contests often produce compelling action for the fans.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia mentioned that she enjoyed working with Deonna since they compliment each other's styles. She felt that the two really told a story during the match which the fans appreciated a lot.

"When I get the opportunity to wrestle someone like Deonna, who is also into the technical, then we both get to shine together. She gets to shine because I can meet her where she needs, or I get to shine because she's helping me. We're meeting each other. It's a story, right? Everything's a story. Let's tell a story when we go out there let's make people feel and when you match styles like that, that's where you get true magic, I feel." [From 11:31 to 12:00]

Xia Brookside spoke about how the independent circuit has changed since her time at WWE

During the conversation, the 24-year-old also spoke about her recent match for Prime Time Wrestling in Poland. She detailed that WWE and NXT were juggernauts at organizing live events, but several independent promotions were also doing a great job.

"WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world. It was an absolute honor to work for them. I got signed at 19 years of age. That’s crazy. But so much has changed in the four years from what the indies were before I got signed. I was traveling, I was wrestling in Europe before I got signed. I was wrestling in Japan, in America. I had traveled, I knew what it was like to wrestle all over. But I had never wrestled somewhere that was just productionally as big outside of WWE. So when you get an email or a message and people go, 'Can you come and wrestle here?' You go, 'Yeah I’ll come wrestle here.' I don’t want to call them a smaller show because they're really not. This production was insane. You just don’t expect it right? There’s not that much money going into it. It’s on a smaller scale from what WWE is. So I was just starstruck." [From 3:23 to 4:33]

Xia mentioned that she was surprised by the scale of her recent event in Poland and was extremely pleased with the arrangements.

