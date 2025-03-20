Former WWE star Xia Li sends an important message to the fans on social media

Former WWE Superstar Léi Yǐng Lee (formerly known as Xia Li) recently took to social media to urge wrestling fans not to interact with the multiple accounts impersonating her. She is currently signed with TNA Wrestling.

Ad

The 36-year-old star left the company in April last year, ending her seven-year tenure. She went on to sign with TNA a few months after her departure. She is known as the first Chinese woman to ever compete in a WWE ring.

Xia Li shared a photo of herself on Instagram and stated that many people have started impersonating her on the internet. She urged her fans not to fall for any scams and told them to report any fake accounts that they come across.

Ad

Trending

"Lately, there have been many people pretending to be me. I want to remind all my fans to be careful and not fall for scams. I only have officially verified accounts and no others. If you come across any fake accounts, please report them immediately. Stay alert, stay safe, and thank you for your support!" she wrote.

Ad

You can check out the post below:

Ad

Xia Li said she felt more freedom after her WWE release

Besides professional wrestling, the TNA star also does MMA. She appeared on the Busted Open podcast after her WWE release and said she felt more freedom after she was let go by the company.

The star also said she immediately called her coach to get her an MMA fight, as she had wanted to fight for many years.

Ad

"I had many things even before I’m in the WWE but now, I feel more freedom. Yes, and right now, I can do fight. I’ve been (wanting a) fight for many years. Last time, I was in NXT. I almost get a fight but they find out so I had to cancel. So, the first day I get out, so I called my coach, ‘Hi coach. When is the next fight?’ And then my coach is like, ‘Oh, August.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m in.’ That’s the first thing after release, I call my coach. So I can get this back," Li said.

Ad

Xia Li collided with Tessa Blanchard last week at TNA Sacrifice. She was defeated by the multi-time champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback