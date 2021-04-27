Recently released WWE stars including Chelsea Green booked for appearances

On April 15, 2021, WWE released several performers exactly one year after "Black Wednesday" at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three of those released were Chelsea Green, Mojo Rawley, and Tucker.

While all three are currently awaiting their 90-day grace period to end, they already have bookings for when they can work again.

Both Chelsea Green and Mojo Rawley will be working with RDP Promotions, a meet and greet promotional company. Meanwhile, Tucker will be doing a virtual singing with Sorrentino Promotions and Ultimate Promotionz.

Mojo Rawley at The Wrestling Universe

Mojo Rawley at Heroes Hideout

On June 5th, Mojo Rawley will be in Queens, NY, at The Wrestling Universe from 11 am-1 pm, and on June 6th, Mojo Rawley will appear in Albany, NY, at Heroes Hideout from 11 am-1 pm. Jillian Hall will also be at both appearances.

Chelsea Green at Heroes Hideout

On Saturday, July 17th, Chelsea Green will appear at The Wrestling Universe in Queens, NY, from 11 am-1 pm. Chelsea Green will also appear at Heroes Hideout in Albany, NY, on July 18th, from 11 am-1 pm.

Tucker will be at the Wrestling Universe in Queens, NY.

Tucker will be at The Wrestling Universe in Queens, NY, on July 31st with promoter Chris Salvatore. Tucker will also be doing a virtual signing with Sorrentino Promotions and Ultimate Promotions on July 31st on Facebook at 8 pm.

Tucker's Virtual Signing

These former WWE Stars wasted no time getting back to work. If you're in Queens or Albany, check out the signings, and for Tucker, you can do a virtual on Facebook with Ultimate Starz and Sorrentino Promotions.

Three former WWE stars will feature at the events

Chelsea Green signed with WWE in August 2018. While climbing up from NXT, Green faced Charlotte Flair on December 23rd, 2019, as Green made her WWE Raw debut. While still part of NXT, Green also participated in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble, entering the match in the 13th position. Chelsea made her SmackDown debut on November 13th in a fatal four-way qualifying match for a SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team spot.

Mojo Rawley signed with WWE in 2012. Forever known for yelling at the crowd, "HE AIN'T HYPE!" while pointing at his opponents. In 2015, Mojo teamed with Zack Ryder (now known as Matt Cardona) on NXT and the main roster. Rawley would turn on Ryder and journey off into a single career, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and becoming a six-time 24-7 champion. Mojo would then team up with Riddick Strong before Strong turned on him.

Rawley would win the 24-7 Championship for a seventh time at WrestleMania 36 on the first night before losing it to his friend, NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski. Mojo's last match in WWE was June 19th, 2020, on SmackDown versus Shorty G, Chad Gable.

Tucker originally signed with WWE after college in 2013. Heavy Machinery was making waves in NXT. Tucker and Otis were called up to the main roster, and WWE split the duo up. Tucker would hold the 24-7 Championship once before being let go on April 15th, 2021.