"You’re just dumped into a system. There is no plan" – Former WWE Stars Ever-Rise on the NXT process

Matt Lee and Jeff Parker have had quite the year. After being released by WWE NXT, the duo signed with All Elite Wrestling just a few weeks later.

2point0 (the former Ever-Rise) were the latest guests on AEW Unrestricted with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. They discussed their pro-wrestling careers, and signing with AEW after being released from NXT.

When asked about their time in NXT, 2point0 said that once you're dumped into the system, there's no plan in terms of advancing your WWE career.

“Once you get there, you realize, oh, you’re just dumped into a system,” Matt Lee explained. “There is no plan. You’ve got to figure out how to show the powers that be, the people in charge, what you bring to the table. It’s a challenge. It’s a real challenge. Because unless you’re a chosen one that’s being hired with the intention of being a this or that, you’re just in the deep water, and you got to figure out how to the surface somehow.”

2point0 believes there is no real plan for talent in NXT

Jeff Parker revealed that they started their own YouTube show while they were in NXT because they were looking for a unique way to get over despite hardly being used on television.

"Everyone’s just kind of climbing up but, at the same time, someone else is pulling you down a little bit." Jeff Parker added. "Not intentionally but it’s just the way it goes. So we had to figure out on our own, hey, how do we make some noise? That’s why we started a YouTube show.”

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

