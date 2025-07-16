Former WWE stars make a surprise return to the company; huge brawl erupts

Several ex-WWE Superstars made a surprise return to the company on the latest episode of NXT. TNA's The System appeared on the show and got into a huge brawl.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams was forced to join forces with his Slammiversary opponents, Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, to take on DarkState in a six-man tag team match. Santana wiped out the heel faction with a suicide dive while they were making their entrance. Hendry and Williams joined the ringside brawl.

Later on, Joe and Mike were about to go for a Tope Suicida in stereo, but Trick Williams confronted them in the ring. The TNA stars attacked the champion, and they wiped out DarkState on the floor. They tossed all of them into the ring, and the lights in the arena darkened. The System's music hit, and JDC, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards ran down to the ring and started attacking DarkState.

JDC performed in WWE as Fandango, and Myers as Curt Hawkins. The six-man match was called off due to the interference. DarkState made a surprise appearance on TNA Impact two weeks ago and attacked former WWE star Matt Cardona after his match against Eddie Edwards.

