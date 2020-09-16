Former WWE Superstar Aiden English's return date confirmed 

Aiden English, who now goes by his real name "Drama King" Matthew Rehwoldt, has been confirmed to make his in-ring return for the first time since being released from the WWE.

Aiden English will go up against "The Filth King" Brubaker for Zelo Pro Wrestling promotion on Thursday at 8 pm in Chicago. The fans who are interested in watching the event can stream it on FITE.TV.

What has Aiden English been up to since being released from the WWE?

Aiden English was one of the many Superstars who was released from the WWE in April during the company's extensive cost-cutting operation. The former 205 Live commentator has made fair use of his free time since being relieved of the hectic WWE schedule.

English has been busy with his podcast 'Wrestling with Whiskey'. He also operates his YouTube channel. Like many other wrestlers and personalities, Aiden English regularly streams on Twitch. His wife, Eddie Guerrero's daughter Shaul Guerrero, also appears on his Twitch gaming streams.

Aiden English's career

The 32-year-old performer began wrestling in 2011 and was signed up by the WWE in 2012 on a developmental contract. He formed the popular alliance with Simon Gotch in 2014, and the duo came to be known as The Vaudevillians in NXT.

The tag team won the NXT Tag Team Championship on one occasion during their time on the Black and Gold brand. They debuted on the main roster in April, 2016. However, Simon Gotch would get released from the WWE in 2017.

The most successful phase of English's WWE career came when he paired up with Rusev at the end of 2017. 'Rusev Day' was a breakout act that made English and Rusev fan favorites on WWE TV.

WWE, however, never really capitalized on their momentum. As noted earlier, English was moved to the 205 Live commentary team in 2019, and he was eventually shown the door on April 15, 2020.

Aiden English is an incredibly gifted performer who recently even teased the possibility of joining Miro (Rusev) in AEW. Could we really see a reunion on Dynamite? For now, Aiden English, as the "Drama King" Matthew Rehwoldt, would be focussing on his first wrestling match in months.