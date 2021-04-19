Former WWE Superstar almost made Braun Strowman break character during a match

Cinta De Oro, formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE, recently discussed his relationship with Braun Strowman and how he once ribbed Braun Strowman during a match.

Sin Cara was granted his release by WWE in 2019. He has been wrestling in Mexico since his release.

Sin Cara was recently interviewed by Gary Cassidy on YouTube. The former WWE Superstar opened up about his relationship with Braun Strowman and what it was like working with the 'Monster Among Men' early on in his main roster run:

"It was a lot of fun. He's a great guy to be around. He's funny, he enjoys life, and for me I think it was the first feud he got in WWE so I got to go with him for a few months. We did television, we did live events, we did a tour of South America together and it was a lot of fun. For him, it was also a learning experience. It was his first tour with us, getting a program and getting excited to get rolling. So it was fun to work with him, in the sense to try to help him out to become better and for what the company wanted out of him so I have a lot of good memories of our matches."

Sin Cara almost made Braun Strowman laugh and break character during a match

During his interview with Gary Cassidy, Sin Cara also opened up about how he once ribbed Braun Strowman during a match. He said that he almost made Strowman laugh and break character during their face off:

"I'm a funny guy if you get to know me I like to have fun and even when I used to wrestle I used to say things to the boys because you couldn't see my mouth move. With Braun it was a lot of fun because he wanted to learn, he wanted to become better. He knew he had an amazing opportunity in his hands and now you can see he's doing great so it's fun to be able to see somebody grow from where I started with him to where he is now. We had a match, on one of the tours, I can't remember where and we do the face off and he's huge. So we do the face-off and that day was cold. Me being me. I told him, 'You know your nipples are realy hard, right?' and he's llike 'Shut up, don't make me laugh'.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Gary Cassidy and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.