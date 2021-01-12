Former WWE Superstar has an amusing reaction to Alexa Bliss's 'fireball' segment from this week's RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW ended in a rather bizarre fashion thanks to the segment involving Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton. During the street fight between Orton and Triple H, Alexa Bliss appeared out of nowhere and threw a literal fireball at The Viper's face.

Former WWE Superstar Gregory 'Hurricane' Helms had an interesting and rather amusing reaction to Bliss's 'supernatural' act of throwing a fireball at Orton's face. Taking to Twitter, Hurricane compared Alexa Bliss to the character of Charlie McGee from the 1984 movie 'Firestarter' played by Drew Barrymore.

In the movie, Barrymore's character has the supernatural ability of pyrokinesis, which means the ability to control heat and fire, in other words, the ability to conjure up fireballs like what Bliss did on RAW.

Alexa Bliss confronts Randy Orton on WWE RAW

On this week's main event of RAW, Randy Orton was scheduled to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title match. Unfortunately, WWE reported that McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and hence was placed on quarantine.

With McIntyre out of the main event, WWE EVP Triple H replaced McIntyre on the main event after getting confronted by Orton during the opening segment of the show. Although Triple H stepped inside a WWE ring after a long time, he did not seem to show any signs of ring rust and brought his A-Game to the street fight against Orton.

When The Game brought out his trademark sledgehammer to deal a deadly blow to Orton, the lights inside the WWE ThunderDome slowly went out as it does during 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's appearances. Regardless, Triple H went ahead to strike down The Legend Killer with the hammer and found out that it had suddenly erupted in flames.

At this point, the lights went out and when it came back, Triple H was nowhere to be seen, and instead of confronting Orton inside the ring was Alexa Bliss. Without uttering a word, Bliss shot a fireball at Orton's face which seemingly blinded him.

Advertisement

He never saw it coming 😱#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/LV8qiyWKa1 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 12, 2021

The show then went off the air with Orton writhing in pain inside the ring. While Bliss did not give any reason for her actions, it can be assumed that this was done as an act of retribution as Orton seemingly burned The Fiend alive at WWE TLC.