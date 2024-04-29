Former WWE Superstar announces major change after his release

A former WWE Superstar who was recently released from the company has announced that he's making a major change.

Xyon Quinn is a former professional rugby player who had five years of experience in the sport before he signed with WWE in 2018. Like most new signees, he started off in the NXT brand. However, he failed to get over in NXT and wasn't involved in any notable storylines. Hence, he went undrafted in the 2023 WWE Draft.

However, he made an appearance on RAW in May 2023 when he competed in a battle royal to determine the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. He even competed on SmackDown earlier this year but was squashed by Bron Breakker in six seconds. This would be his final match and he was soon released from the company.

Following his release, Xyon Quinn took to Instagram stories to announce that he is working on some new music. He shared a picture of Randall Karriker in a recording studio. He also tagged Randall and New Zealand metal band Shepherds Reign, hinting that they would be involved.

Screengrab of Xyon Quinn's Instagram Story

Xyon Quinn shares video of bar fight after WWE release

Xyon Quinn was part of WWE's annual cuts. While many superstars have put out statements following their release, Quinn has remained rather quiet until recently.

He recently posted a video of himself in a filmed bar fight. The video shows him entering a bar when a guy accidentally spills his drink on him. Xyon initially pretends it's okay and even offers to help the guy up but then beats up the guy along with his friends.

This could be Xyon's way of teasing a new gimmick. Remember that his no-compete clause has kicked in, meaning that he can't wrestle anywhere for 90 days. However, he could be trying to get ahead by attracting promoters with this new video, which shows a vicious side to himself. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Xyon now that he is a free agent.