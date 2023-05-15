Former WWE Superstar announces he is having a second baby 

Being in the WWE or even being a wrestler can be a time-consuming job. However, in recent years wrestlers have often taken time away from work to ensure they spend time with their families. Former WWE Superstar TJ Perkins just shared the good news that he will be welcoming a second baby into his family.

After winning the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, Perkins was crowned the WWE Cruiserweight Champion back in 2016. He would have a run in the company but was never really able to cement a regular place outside 205 Live. Eventually, he was released from his contract.

He is engaged to fellow wrestler Aria Blake. Blake is a popular name in the indie wrestling circuit and is a regular in multiple promotions.

Aria Blake shared the news with fans on Twitter.

"It's really hard to keep good news secret, sooooo yeah, James' is getting a tag partner this Christmas."

TJP retweeted it and said that it was also possibly going to be a mini-Aria Blake.

"Or possibly a mini you…just waddling around, ruling the house with fat little iron fist."

The couple welcomed their first child, named James, back in 2021.

We at Sportskeeda wish TJ Perkins and Aria Blake all the happiness in the world for the addition to their family.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes