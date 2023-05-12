Former WWE Superstar apologizes for missing wrestling show; shares family emergency

It's never easy being a WWE Superstar and balancing personal life with life on the road, but some wrestlers do a good job of it nonetheless, even outside the company. However, sometimes family life needs to be prioritized, and that's what happened tonight with Matt Cardona.

The former WWE Superstar was set for a big show this week. He was set to enjoy his "Birthday bash" at the GCW show tonight. He even shared the poster for it only a few hours back, announcing he would be there at the show in Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, Cardona has now announced that he won't be able to make the show due to a family emergency. He also apologized for missing the show.

"I’m sorry I’m not at my own birthday party tonight at #GCWBFN. I had a family emergency. @GCWrestling_"

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona's cat Kylo has gone missing

While the exact nature of the emergency has not been confirmed by him, fans have assumed it has something to do with his earlier post. He shared that his cat, Kylo, had escaped a few days back and was still missing. He also said that he knew that it was a long shot, but he had to try to find him.

He also shared a picture of the missing cat, asking fans to share to see if he could be found. It specified that Kylo was an indoor cat, which was the reason they were so worried.

Our cat Kylo escaped a few days ago. We live near Lake Nona in Orlando, FL. It’s a long shot but I have to try…Our cat Kylo escaped a few days ago. We live near Lake Nona in Orlando, FL. https://t.co/9jssx3lt0P

Given the cat went missing a couple of days back, this might not be the emergency that the former WWE star is talking about. No matter what the case was, it was serious enough for Cardona to miss a show, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

