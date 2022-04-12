Former WWE Superstar announced for the upcoming Control Your Narrative event

Sarah Rowe, known as Sarah Logan in WWE, has been announced for the upcoming Control Your Narrative shows. She will appear at the event in Cleveland, OH on May 13 and in Detroit, MI on may 14.

This will be Rowe's first non-WWE appearance since her surprise one-off return at Royal Rumble 2022, where she was eliminated after 43 seconds. She had previously been released by the company in April 2020 in a round of budget cuts.

The former Riott Squad member is the first advertised female wrestler for Control Your Narrative. The counter-culture promotion was started by EC3 and Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman).

In the words of the founders, the shows provide a platform for disgruntled and controversial pro wrestlers to tell their story. Former NXT Champion Killer (formerly Karrion) Cross is also heavily connected to the promotion.

As part of the long list of talent released by WWE in 2020 due to budget cuts, Rowe's appearance on CYN might make sense as the promotion's talent have established themselves on a foundation that is loudly anti-corporate and especially anti-WWE.

How did Control Your Narrative come to be?

Control Your Narrative's founder EC3 was part of the first round of "Covid releases" in April 2020. Once free of his contract, he posted cryptic videos about controlling his narrative.

He then attacked Moose and challenged him for his Impact World Championship at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event in 2020, a match he was defeated in. He also made a few appearances for Ring of Honor.

EC3 then hosted two pay-per-view events called "Free You Narrative", which were divided into Parts 1 and 2. The former IMPACT Grand Champion wrestled on both parts against Matt Cardona and Adam Scherr respectively.

After FYN Part 2, which was held on October 2, 2021, EC3 and Scherr announced the formation of CYN.

CYN's Awakening Liveshow took place on March 31, 2022 in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania week. Talent involved with the show included former NXT Champion Killer Cross, Austin Aries, and Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango). CYN has also announced a show on May 13 which will emanate from Cleveland, OH.

What are your thoughts on Sarah Rowe making an appearance at the CYN event? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell