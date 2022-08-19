Former WWE Superstar Ashton Smith reacts to his release

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Ashton Smith has taken to Twitter to react to his WWE release.

The 33-year-old has been a mainstay of NXT UK for several years and has held the brand's Tag Team Championship alongside Oliver Carter. However, the team had to relinquish the titles due to an injury earlier this year.

On August 18, Ashton's run in the company ended. He was one of many releases from the developmental territory, which also saw Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, Primate, and more fired from the company.

Smith took to Twitter to share an image of him and Oliver Carter celebrating a victory as NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

"One hell of a ride," he wrote in the caption.

The US stars Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen currently hold the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

When was Ashton Smith's last match on WWE NXT UK?

Ashton Smith had been off WWE's UK brand for quite sometime before his release from the company.

Following the relinquishing of the NXT UK Tag Team Championships and their subsequent split, Smith and Carter have rarely featured on NXT UK. Smith's last in-ring endeavor was on the show's June 22, 2022, TV taping.

In the match, the former tag champ defeated Teoman via pinfall. This marks Smith's final NXT UK TV appearance.

