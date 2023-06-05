Former WWE Superstar asks to delete video of light tube being smashed over his head

A former WWE Superstar has asked for a video that shows him having a light tube smashed over his head to be deleted.

Matt Cardona was one of the most beloved WWE Superstars during his tenure with the company. Despite being over for several years, he was never treated as anything more than a mid-card talent.

After spending several years with the company, Cardona was released as part of WWE's annual budget cuts. Following his release, Long Island Iced Z managed to reinvent himself.

He changed his name and the way he wrestled. He also started participating in extreme matches that saw him bleed many times in the ring. Needless to say, Cardona has put his body through the wringer for the sake of his fans.

A clip from one of his matches has been doing the rounds on social media recently. The clip, which was shared by Fite TV, shows Cardona being held in the ring while a light tube is smashed over his head.

Cardona, who wasn't impressed with the video being circulated online, asked for it to be deleted.

"Delete this Broski cruelty!"

Check out the clip here.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



Too many companies are sleeping on @isthatvsk…wake the fuck up!



@SquarCircleExpo We both successfully defended our titles tonight at @tswprowrestling…duh.Too many companies are sleeping on @isthatvsk…wake the fuck up! We both successfully defended our titles tonight at @tswprowrestling…duh.Too many companies are sleeping on @isthatvsk…wake the fuck up!@SquarCircleExpo https://t.co/a4uU4PFLHa

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona shows off his battle scars after the match

It looks like Matt Cardona suffered some serious wounds from the above-mentioned match. That was to be expected, considering the nature of the bout.

Following the brutal encounter, Cardona took to Twitter to show off some of the battle scars that he suffered as a result of the brutal match.

"Welp…my Indy God gear is ruined. Thanks a lot @maki_itoh!"

Check out the tweet here.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



The Indy God & Indy Goddess are sick of being disrespected by @maki_itoh! Enough is enough! We got screwed…AGAIN!!!The Indy God & Indy Goddess are sick of being disrespected by @GCWrestling_ , the GCW Universe, and @thekingnickgage Enough is enough! We got screwed…AGAIN!!!The Indy God & Indy Goddess are sick of being disrespected by @GCWrestling_, the GCW Universe, and @thekingnickgage & @maki_itoh! https://t.co/mg1TZzVPms

It's good to see that he still has his sense of humor after being smashed in the head with a light tube. Fortunately, he didn't suffer any major injuries and should be fine.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's recent encounter? Sound off in the comments section.

