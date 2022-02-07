Former WWE superstar B-Fab wants Hit Row to do battle against top AEW tag team 

Former WWE superstar B-Fab has expressed her desire in wanting her stable, Hit Row, to face off against the current AEW tag team, The Acclaimed.

Along with Isiash 'Swerve' Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis, B-Fab was part of the group known as Hit Row. The quartet enjoyed early success in NXT, with their rap skills hyping up the NXT faithful. Despite a surprise call-up to SmackDown in October 2021, all four members of the group were released from WWE a month later.

Despite being faced with setbacks, B-Fab remains hopeful of her and her friends' wrestling futures, so much so that whilst attending an event for East Coast Autograph Auctions, she spoke of wanting her group to mix it up in the ring with a very similar duo, that being the AEW tag team of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, The Acclaimed.

“Mhm, that’d be a hot feud. That would be a hot feud [Hit Row vs. The Acclaimed]. We had so many ideas and everything for Hit Row. I just really wish we would have been able to show everybody everything that we could’ve done. But it is what it is.” H/T Ringside News

Both groups have very similar styles when it comes to their ring entrances and charisma on the mic, with all four members of Hit Row's no compete clause now over could we see a matchup between the two teams in the future.

Many WWE November releases are now free agents

With the string of releases that took place in early November, many fans were left baffled by some of the names that were included in the list of superstars now gone from WWE.

An added kicker on top of being released is that the superstars who had left were not able to compete for any other wrestling promotion for 90 days.

However, this all changed on February 2nd 2022, when the likes of Keith Lee, Ember Moon, Karion Kross and many others were able to spread their wrestling wings once again.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp The November 4 set of WWE releases are now free agents and out of their non-compete clauses.



This includes Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Eva Marie and Nia Jax. The November 4 set of WWE releases are now free agents and out of their non-compete clauses.This includes Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Eva Marie and Nia Jax.

Also Read Article Continues below

Where do you see these released WWE superstars ending up next? And who would you like to see them face? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman