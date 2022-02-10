"Brock and I got along great, man"- Released WWE Superstar and Brock Lesnar became close friends because of their taste in music

Brock Lesnar is a beast inside the ring. However, outside the ring, he is an easy-going person if Charlie Haas is to be believed. The former tag team champion has traveled the road with Lesnar, and Shelton Benjamin in the 2000s got along great.

Charlie Haas made a name for himself during his run with the company in the early 2000s as part of The World's Greatest Tag Team along with Shelton Benjamin and Kurt Angle. Since the former was friends with Lesnar, the three men mostly rode together at the time.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Haas talked about his time traveling with Brock Lesnar and what the former WWE Champion was like on the road.

''So Brock and I got along great, man. Even when we were overseas, we would find the country bar and we’d be listening to country music, drinking beer, and that was it, man. We both like to fish, Brock’s a great guy, he’s a hell of a guy. As long as you like country music, you’re good to go,” Haas said.

Charlie Haas on how his taste in music was similar to Brock Lesnar

Haas believes one of the reasons he became a close friend of the former Universal champion was because they shared the same taste in music. He said anyone who likes country music would easily get along with The Beast Incarnate.

“If you love country music, then you’re going to get along great, and I grew up in Oklahoma, I am a country music man. I was an 80s hair band guy, and I didn’t get into grunge that much, although I do like Pearl Jam. But that’s when Garth Brooks took off, so I became a country fan after that,'' said Haas.

WWE released Haas on February 28, 2010. However, he recently made a comeback in pro wrestling when he battled Josh Alexander in IMPACT Wrestling in January 2022.

