Former WWE Superstar believes if Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, there is only one result 

According to a large section of the WWE Universe, WrestleMania 39 was the ideal time and place for Cody Rhodes to be coronated as the new face of the company. But in order for that to happen, the company had to put an end to The Tribal Chief's historic title reign. As we know, that didn't happen.

As we inch closer to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Reigns vs. Rhodes II has become arguably the most anticipated rematch at the Show of Shows. Mickie James is convinced that if WWE books the American Nightmare against Reigns once more, the former does not stand a chance.

In a matter-of-fact manner, James told David LaGreca on the Busted Open Podcast recently that he should not get his hopes up on the potential rematch. According to the former Women's Champion, Rhodes should not go after Reigns:

"I'm telling you David, you don't want Cody to face Roman ... because he is going to lose," James said. [From 0:08 to 0:14]

Bully Ray highlighted Mickie's comments on Twitter/X, writing that the latter literally dropped a bomb on the fans of Cody Rhodes:

Expand Tweet

The statement is sure to evoke some form of fan outrage on social media, but to be fair, it is not improbable that WWE will go down that route for the second straight year. The company has been notorious for questionable bookings over the years.

CM Punk's return to WWE is about main eventing WrestleMania

Throughout CM Punk's time in the Stamford-based company, the one thing that eluded him was a WrestleMania show-closing match. Even in the years that fans thought he deserved that spot, Punk never got to live his dream.

Expand Tweet

On the latest edition of SmackDown, CM Punk addressed the issue. He teased entering the Royal Rumble to finish his story of headlining WrestleMania. While both Punk and Cody Rhodes could get this spot thanks to the two-night system WWE follows today, only one of them will walk out of Tropicana Field as the 2024 Royal Rumble winner.

Whose side are you on for a Royal Rumble win? Sound off in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage