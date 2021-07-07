"The standard-bearer for Irish wrestling"- Former WWE Superstar Big Damo has huge praise for Sheamus (Exclusive)

WWE United States Champion Sheamus may be off television, nursing an injury for sometime now, but that hasn't stopped fellow Irishman and former WWE Superstar Killian Dain from praising him quite effusively.

Dain, who now goes by the name Big Damo caught up with his fans during a live Q & A session during Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone' series.

What makes Sheamus so special?

Big Damo has the utmost admiration for Sheamus, someone who reached out to him soon after he joined.

"Sheamus has really been the standard-bearer for Irish wrestling. He's been a World Champion. He's done everything in this industry. He's such an inspiration for everyone back home. Because he's proof that if you get yourself in good enough shape, if you work hard enough, you can make your own luck. And he definitely did that," said Big Damo.

Damo has a great deal of respect for how unique a niche Sheamus has earned in the industry.

"He looks incredible. You can put him next to anybody. And no tan whatsoever," said Big Damo.

There's good news for fans who've been awaiting Sheamus' return from injury. Next week on RAW, he will defend the WWE United States Championship against Humberto Carillo!

As for Big Damo, a world of opportunities awaits him outside the WWE umbrella, where he can showcase his wares. He even admits as much in the rest of the interview that he has a chip on his shoulder.

The fact that he has a point to prove could be great news for his fans, who are eager to see him live up to his potential.

