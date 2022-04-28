"And still" - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman celebrates going unchallenged for four years

Even as a free agent, Adam Scherr's (fka Braun Strowman) four-year WWE title reign continues.

On April 27, 2018, The Monster Among Men won the first-ever and only "Greatest Royal Rumble" in Saudi Arabia.

Strowman was awarded a unique championship with a green strap that was never seen on WWE programming again. Today, The Greatest Royal Rumble winner took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment. Tweeting out:

"Hahahaha and still!!!!! 4 years #GreatestEver," Adam Scherr tweeted alongside a picture of him celebrating with the championship title.

Braun Strowman was happy about the money he made doing WWE events in Saudi Arabia

It's been publicly reported that WWE Superstars make a great deal of money working the events in Saudi Arabia. So much so, it even lured Hall of Famer The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels out of retirement to have one more match.

When a member of the WWE Universe brought up the amount of money Scherr made for doing the show, The Monster Among Men said that he loved spending it.

Tweeting out:

"@DudeFromNoWear Hell yea loved spending it. You should see all my toys," Adam Scherr tweeted.

Strowman received his shocking release from WWE back in June of last year. Most fans expected to see him pop up in another national promotion relatively quickly, but that never materialized.

Beyond Control Your Narrative, Strowman appeared as "The Titan" at Ring of Honor Final Battle back in December alongside EC3. With the company now under new management, it doesn't appear that we'll ever get a follow-up to whatever that storyline was initially planned to be.

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 @DudeFromNoWear Hell yea loved spending it. You should see all my toys @DudeFromNoWear Hell yea loved spending it. You should see all my toys

Do you remember Braun Strowman's Greatest Royal Rumble win? Are you surprised they never did anything with that green championship following the event? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Braun Strowman ever return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell