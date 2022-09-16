"There is no fault" - Former WWE Superstar on Braun Strowman re-signing with the company

Former WWE and TNA Superstar EC3 has given his thoughts on the WWE returns of Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross.

Strowman, Kross and EC3 were three of the key figures in the formation of Control Your Narrative, an upstart promotion with a focus on unique storytelling. The Monster Among Men was known as The Titan and worked a number of events. He returned to Monday Night RAW two weeks ago, running through four tag teams. Meanwhile, Kross returned to SmackDown back in August.

Now, EC3, who is still the driving force behind Control Your Narrative, has given his thoughts on Strowman & Kross' WWE return. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion has admitted to NBC Sports Boston that plans for CYN and it's upcoming twenty-four date tour have changed. However, he places no blame on either Strowman or Kross.

"There is no fault, dislike, or regret with that. As far as, do I know talks are going on? We don’t need to talk about that because in my mind, talks are ongoing, all the time, with everybody. Any second, you get that call. Any second it could happen," EC3 said

EC3 went on to discuss how the departures have affected the promotion.

"We’re dealing with the ramifications now because when you lose a top name and a draw, the business has to be reevaluated, especially from an outside perspective of our tour. That will not go on as planned." he added

Has Braun Strowman wrestled since returning to WWE?

Though Strowman is once again on the WWE roster, he is yet to wrestle a match.

His return to WWE programming has seen him flip a car, destroy a number of tag teams including The New Day and Los Lotharios, and lay waste to Otis and Chad Gable. His last match in the company was a triple threat involving Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in 2021.

Braun Strowman's last match overall came alongside Dontay Smiley, Flip Gordon and EC3 for Control Your Narrative on May 15th. In the match, they defeated Backwoods Brown, Drew Hernandez, Ragnar The Ruthless, and TW3.

