Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman unveils new “butcher” gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is seemingly trying out a new character on social media.

Strowman has gone under quite a few names since WWE released him last year. Most notably, he went by The Titan at Ring of Honor Final Battle in December, and he has also worked under his real name, Adam Scherr.

Today, Strowman took to social media to share yet another new character idea, and he was sporting a butcher-like character in a suit. He also quoted the "Why so serious?" line from Heath Ledger's Joker character in The Dark Knight.

"What doesn't kill you simply makes you stranger. #CYN," Braun Strowman tweeted.

Will this be Braun Strowman's character in Control Your Narrative?

The Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion that EC3 and Braun Strowman started has certainly been a talking point amongst fans in recent months for a variety of reasons.

For people who haven't seen one of their events live, this Thursday will be the first chance to witness Control Your Narrative through their streaming provider, Pro Wrestling TV.

In addition to EC3 and Strowman, former NXT Champion Killer Kross and Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Erick Rowan) will also be in action on the show.

It's unknown at this time which character we'll see from Strowman at this event. Perhaps the persona he teased on social media today will be along the lines of the gimmick he has in Control Your Narrative.

Whatever is next for the former WWE Universal Champion, he will certainly be looking to make sure that people keep talking about him for many years to come.

What are your thoughts on Strowman's latest character idea? Do you think this is something that could take off with a national wrestling audience? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

