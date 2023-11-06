Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella gets an interesting tattoo, reveals it ahead of her birthday

WWE Superstar Brie Garcia (FKA Brie Bella) got a beautiful minimalistic butterfly tattoo on the occasion of her birthday.

A while ago, on March 14, 2023, on the podcast The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie and Nikki let their fans know that their contracts with WWE had come to an end. Eventually, it was mutually agreed that they would not renew their deal with the company, as the twins wanted to initiate their lives in a different manner. In the aftermath, the twins also changed their names from "Bella Twins" to "Garcia Twins." While being a part of the company, Brie had a major role in setting the platform of the women's division and had fans all around the world.

Recently, on her 40th birthday, Brie Bella got a minimalistic tattoo of a butterfly. She also added the tattoo shows how beautiful her transformation has been lately.

Brie wrote:

"Getting a mini tattoo for my 40th. Thinking a butterfly...feels like this year, going into my 40th, has been a beautiful transformation"

Check out a screenshot of Brie Bella's Instagram story below:

Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella opened up on her husband's retirement

Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella recently opened up about the retirement of her husband.

Brie took to social media to express her views on AEW star Bryan Danielson announcing his retirement. Bryan recently retired from the company to invest himself in the family life and his kids. Brie asserted that his decision had brought some refreshment into their family life. She also added that it might be difficult for his supporters, but his presence was needed in the family.

Brie said:

"For me, it's a little refreshing," Brie said. "I know it's hard for all wrestling fans, but this is your last year of wrestling full time... It is crazy because I do notice the kids, they start to talk about it, like 'When's daddy coming home?' And they, especially Birdie, she's always like 'I just miss daddy. I just wish he could cuddle me and read to me.' So I feel like it's becoming hard on her."

It would be interesting to see if Brie would change her mind and step into the ring ever again.

