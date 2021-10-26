Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews calls out five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion for a blockbuster match

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy, has called out Kazuchika Okada. Taking to Twitter, Matthews made it clear that he wants to share the ring with The Rainmaker and is ready to break the internet by having an incredible match with him.

Buddy Matthews is set to make his NJPW debut at The Battle In The Valley event. It was recently confirmed that Kazuchika Okada will also be making his return to the US to be part of the November 13th show in San Jose, California.

Taking to Twitter, here's what Buddy Matthews wrote as he called out Okada:

Buddy Matthews is yet to appear in New Japan Pro Wrestling in person. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's debut announcement was confirmed via a video package that was played in the arena during NJPW's recent New Japan Showdown taping in Philadelphia.

NJPW themselves took to social media to acknowledge Buddy Matthews' upcoming debut by releasing an incredible promo hyping up his debut. Check it out below:

Could Buddy Matthews and Kazuchika Okada share the ring at Battle In The Valley?

As things stand, NJPW is yet to confirm the first opponent for Buddy Matthews. Interestingly enough, the promotion hasn't even confirmed who Kazuchika Okada will face in November either.

Therefore, there is a chance that Matthews and Okada will face one another in the US. However, nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing.

What fans do know for sure is that this will be Matthews' first appearance for a major promotion since being let go by WWE in June due to budget cuts. It remains to be seen if Matthews will stick around in NJPW on a long-term basis, but as of now, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is determined to take New Japan by storm next month.

