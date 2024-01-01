Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews penned down a heartfelt note for his partner, Rhea Ripley on New Year's day

Fomer WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy, penned down a heartfelt message as he posted a picture alongside his real-life partner, Rhea Ripley.

Both The Eradicator and the House of Black member have been dating for a long time now, and are also seen making public appearances together on a lot of occasions. Recently, Matthews also proposed to Ripley, and the couple were engaged at a dreamy seaside location.

Following the beginning of the new year 2024, Matthews sent out a heartfelt message sharing his experiences, and mentioned how excited he was for the upcoming year.

He wrote:

"As 2023 comes to a close, I can look back and say pretty good year! Ups and downs - but overall, I’m in a better place than I started! 2024 has me very excited! Lots of adventures, new starts… and I get to do it with my partner in crime @rhearipley_wwe - Happy New Year!"

Check out Buddy Matthews' Instagram post below:

Buddy Matthews and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley were spotted posing at Zelina Vega and Malakai Black's gym

Both Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley were seen posing at Zelina Vega and Malakai Black's gym recently.

Taking to social media, the gym's social media handle recently uploaded a picture of the duo as they mentioned how grateful they were to welcome new members everyday. They further thanked each of their students, colleagues and coaches for putting their trust in them, and sharing their individual experiences for the betterment of the gym.

They wrote:

"'This House, it will serve as a foundation for justice.. for malice.. for Judgement..' Never know who shows up. Thank you for an incredible start of our gym in 2023, to all our students that gave us their trust, to the students that dropped in, both domestic and foreign, colleagues that dropped by to share knowledge, and athletes that we housed sharing knowledge from their world, and to our coaches, we thank you, we look forward to seeing you all and more in 2024 - Tom & Thea Büdgen."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley in the near future.

