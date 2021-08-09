Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy releases intense vignette teasing his next move

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has released an intense promo teasing his return to in-ring action for the first time since being released by WWE. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion took to social media to reveal a portion of the incredible promo.

The clip showcases Murphy being locked inside a prison or psychiatric hospital, where he is surrounded by a couple of guards. For almost the entire clip, Murphy kept bouncing his back against the wall, while a photographer was seen outside vouching for Murphy's release.

Here's the clip Murphy posted on social media:

As shown in the clip, Murphy's inmate number is seen to be "BSK88" on his uniform. It most likely refers to "Best Kept Secret" and the 88 referring to his birth year. The rest of the clip is likely to be released sometime in the near future, as the video ended with "to be continued".

The clip also seems to have an indirect relation to the vignette released by Malakai Black right before his AEW debut. While nothing has been confirmed regarding that aspect, it remains to be seen if Murphy's return to in-ring action will also get Black involved in the storyline one way or another.

Where could Buddy Murphy end up after his release from WWE?

Following his release from WWE, Buddy Murphy has so far been unable to compete in the pro wrestling industry due to his non-compete clause. However, it remains to be seen where Murphy will end up, as he is soon set to make his return.

Signing with All Elite Wrestling would be the obvious choice that fans are expecting. However, one shouldn't rule out Murphy showing up in either New Japan Pro Wrestling or IMPACT Wrestling.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could join his former colleague Black in AEW, considering the deep amount of history between the two men. Things will definitely be a lot clearer once Murphy releases his full vignette.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Rohit Mishra