Former WWE Superstar calls Becky Lynch her inspiration

Former WWE Superstar Lana AKA CJ Perry has sent out a message to Becky Lynch after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Taking to Twitter, Perry quoted a tweet from Lynch claiming that the former RAW Women's Champion is her inspiration.

The RAW after Money in the Bank was an episode full of surprises. Charlotte Flair, who came into the show as the RAW Women's Champion, took a shot at Becky Lynch. The WWE Universe was in full support of The Man and once again demanded the presence of ther but that wasn't the case to be.

In response to Flair's dig, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to write that she is still the most over Superstar in the division while still sitting at home.

"Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division," tweeted Becky Lynch.

Quoting the tweet, Perry wrote that Lynch is her inspiration.

"My inspiration," said Perry.

As for Flair, the night ended on a rather unhappy note as she ended up losing the RAW Women's Championship. After retaining the title against Rhea Ripley, The Queen would go on to lose the belt to Nikki A.S.H.

At Money in the Bank, Nikki won the Women's Money in the Bank contract and ended up cashing in on Flair the night after. In doing so, the Scotswoman won her first singles title in WWE.

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE TV for months

After the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Becky Lynch announced that she would leave WWE programming due to her pregnancy. The Man vacated the RAW Women's Title and due to Asuka's win at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the Japanese star was crowned the new champion.

Since then, Becky Lynch hasn't been on WWE TV and the WWE Universe has been patiently waiting for the return of The Man. While Lynch herself has teased a return quite a few times on social media, the former RAW Women's Champion is yet to grace us with her presence on WWE TV.

