Former WWE Superstar calls for a match against CM Punk amidst reports of his return

Bullet Club star KENTA has called for a match against CM Punk. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar challenged Punk and simply wrote: 'Give me CM Punk.'

Reports have suggested that CM Punk is close to making his highly anticipated return to the pro wrestling industry. Over the course of the past few weeks, the internet has been filled with rumors of a return of the former WWE Champion.

Taking to Twitter, this is what KENTA wrote:

Since leaving WWE, KENTA himself has been on quite a roll. The former WWE Superstar has gone on to sign for New Japan Pro Wrestling and to make things even better for himself, KENTA was added to the Bullet Club's already stacked line-up.

He has already established himself as a top star in NJPW. Under the Bullet Club, KENTA has won the NEVER Openweight Championship and even made his mark at Wrestle Kingdom 14 when he attacked the new double champion, Tetsuya Naito.

While KENTA failed to win the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships, he hasn't lost a step in NJPW. In 2021, KENTA also was one of the first Superstars from NJPW to make an appearance in All Elite Wrestling when he attacked another former WWE Superstar in the form of Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose).

CM Punk is close to making his return to the pro wrestling world

CM Punk has been away from in-ring competition for seven years now. The last time Punk was seen inside the squared circle was back in 2014 when he was still competing as a WWE Superstar.

It remains to be seen which promotion CM Punk decides to sign with, but a return to WWE could certainly be an option for the former Superstar. However, signing with AEW would definitely be another option for The Second City Saint.

A match against Bullet Club's KENTA would only be possible if Punk signs with AEW or goes to NJPW. Given the working relationship between the two promotions, the former WWE Superstar could simultaneously work for both companies.

