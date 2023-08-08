Former WWE Superstar calls out Cody Rhodes for "self-imposed narcissism" during RAW promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently spoke about Cody Rhodes after his brutal matchup with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Rhodes opened the show this week on RAW and spoke about his battle with The Beast. He recalled a conversation with his mother where she told him that Lesnar acknowledged him after the match. Before The American Nightmare could complete his promo, he was interrupted by Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

EC3 joined Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW as a special guest this week and spoke about Cody's promo. He mentioned that someone had to stand up and ask the second-generation star about his long-drawn promos. He also suggested that Rhodes seemed unoriginal and self-centered during his promo segments.

"I think you gotta take the risk and ask the tough questions. Somebody should be accountable for wasting three hours of people's lives every Monday." He continued, "Send me in there. I'm gonna be the heater... Your social media wrestlers are horrible, there's text groups that make fun of you, your self-imposed narcissism is obnoxious. Your unoriginality is uninspired. We just gotta call it to the surface. If I had to be that guy, I'm gonna be that guy." [14:45 - 15:24]

Cody Rhodes was overwhelmed after a moment of respect with Brock Lesnar

After a grueling battle at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar shook hands and shared a hug, calling curtains on their long, personal rivalry that led to three amazing matches.

During the SummerSlam press conference, Cody mentioned that it was an unreal moment and something he would look back fondly on.

"He has given me German Suplexes, F5s, F5s through tables, absolutely eviscerated me on many levels. Somehow, someway, I felt like there was maybe this bond by battle in that final moment."

This week, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura to take on The Judgment Day in the main event. The unlikely team picked up the win, but the celebrations were over when Nakamura turned on Rollins and planted the champ.

