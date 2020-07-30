Former WWE Superstar Cameron makes her AEW debut on Dynamite, reveals new name 

Former WWE Superstar Cameron made her AEW debut on the latest episode of Dynamite. The former member of The Funkadactyls was revealed as Nyla Rose's tag team partner for the upcoming Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament.

Cameron will go by her real name Ariane Andrew in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out the backstage segment in which she made her debut:

GIRL HI!



CAMERON IS BACK TO WRESTLING, SHE'S WITH AEW AND SHE WILL BE TEAMING UP WITH NYLA IN THE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CUP! pic.twitter.com/oppPetTk3r — Pulkit (@MahaIicia) July 30, 2020

After being scouted as part of WWE's Divas Search in 2011, Cameron was featured in that year's Tough Enough series. Despite being the first to get eliminated, WWE would end up signing the Superstar to a full-time deal, and she reported to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) - WWE's former developmental system.

Cameron made her main roster debut as part of The Funkadactyls alongside Naomi and Brodus Clay. While Naomi went on to establish herself as a credible singles competitor, Cameron never really broke through the ranks in the WWE, and she was released from the company in May, 2016.

Cameron would take an extended hiatus from wrestling as she didn't wrestle a single match since her release in 2016.

During an interview with DS Shin of Ring The Belle in January earlier this year, Cameron had revealed her plans of returning to wrestling.

You know I had to do the regular DDT when people can't base me because that one requires a group effort. I just felt that it was very flashy and cute and I actually had come up with another finisher when I was down in NXT as my comeback -- no you guys didn't get to see that, but maybe you guys will in the future. I may have an announcement to possibly make. Who knows what it's about? Hmm, to possibly, maybe come back in WWE. I don't know, maybe. But I don't know, who's to say? I don't know." H/t Fightful

Former WWE Superstar Cameron AKA Ariane Andrew is in AEW

Ariane (Cameron in WWE) had made her AEW debut, she'll be in the tag tournament as Nyla Rose's partner#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rFz5ptnERN — Kenton (@Kenton_la) July 30, 2020

The former WWE Superstar will team up with Nyla Rose in the Women's tag team cup tournament which has been labelled as 'The Deadly Draw'. The competition will begin this coming Monday, and it will be aired on AEW's YouTube channel.

AEW announced the following rules for the tournament:

The tournament is a random draw All competitors must draw a color Matching colors will become a team Selections are final and cannot be appealed

How will Ariane fare in AEW? Do you see her being a valuable addition to the AEW Women's division? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.