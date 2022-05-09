Former WWE Superstar Cesaro teases the return of a familiar character

It appears former WWE Superstar Cesaro is ready to begin the next chapter of his professional wrestling career.

The Swiss Superman's WWE contract surprisingly expired in February after negotiations with the company stalled. Reports at the time indicated that the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal. While he's been relatively quiet since then, it appears Cesaro is ready for a new move.

In addition to recently changing his Twitter handle to "ClaudioCSRO" and adding his former name Claudio Castagnoli to his bio, he also tweeted a photo of himself with a very interesting attached quote:

"Ya'll know me, still same O.G.," Cesaro tweeted.

For those who believe the tweet sounds familiar, there's a good reason for that. It's very similar to the line Dr. Dre used at the beginning of his track "Forgot About Dre" with Eminem back in 1999. Later in the song is a line that could be a potential foreshadowing of Cesaro's return to Claudio Castagnoli:

"Y'all are gonna keep f***ing around with me and turn me back to the old me."

Whether this was meant to be a clue as to what's next for The Swiss Superman is yet to be determined.

Is Cesaro on his way to All Elite Wrestling?

Since Cesaro's WWE departure, many fans immediately assumed that The Swiss Cyborg was on his way to All Elite Wrestling.

Although that hasn't happened as of yet, recent clues seem to indicate that he might be on his way sooner rather than later.

Current Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe is slated to compete against a "Joker" opponent in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament.

AEW's use of the "Joker" is generally reserved for surprise debuts and returns. This has many fans predicting that it will be none other than Claudio Castagnoli. Will these predictions turn out to be correct? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of The Swiss Cyborg going back to Claudio Castagnoli? Do you think this is a sign that he's on his way to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

