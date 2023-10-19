Former WWE Superstar claims Chelsea Green was the best re-signing of recent era

Chelsea Green's second tenure with WWE has been very successful, with a former superstar claiming that she has had the best comeback among those who returned when Triple H took over creative.

Before she became WWE's resident "Karen," Green was part of NXT from 2018 to late 2020. She was called up to SmackDown, but a broken wrist in her first match left her inactive for the first quarter of 2021. She was released in April 2021, as part of the company's COVID-19 budget cuts.

Green returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble, and was officially back with a new gimmick. She won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville in July. Piper Niven took over from Deville, after the latter suffered a knee injury, weeks into their reign.

In an appearance on Fightful's The Hump podcast, Matt Cardona had nothing but praise for Green. Cardona, who is married to Green, called his wife's current run with WWE the most successful among those rehired during Triple H's takeover.

"She is doing excellent," Cardona said. "Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Tag Team Champion. When she was released, she was actually wrestling on the indies. I don't know what the pre-requisite for coming back to WWE was, it felt like the pre-requisite was doing nothing, but Chelsea actually worked her ass off, and it shows. She's knocking out of the park right now. I'd argue that from all of those rehires, she's been the most successful." [H/T Fightful]

Some of Triple H's rehires include the late Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Candace LeRae, The Good Brothers and Hit Row.

Chelsea Green's relationship with Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have been dating since January 2017. Cardona was introduced to Green by his real-life friends, Cody and Brandi Rhodes. The couple got married on New Year's Eve 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Matt Cardona has almost taken over the independent circuit since being released by WWE, while Chelsea Green became one of the top heels of the company's women's division.

