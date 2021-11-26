×
Create
Notifications

"I’m blessed they didn’t let me break his arm" – Former WWE Superstar claims he's still capable of breaking Kurt Angle's arm (Exclusive)

Daniel Puder almost broke Kurt Angle&#039;s arm
Daniel Puder almost broke Kurt Angle's arm
Rituparna Routh
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 26, 2021 12:00 AM IST
News

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, UnSKripted, Daniel Puder talked about how attacking Kurt Angle has been his favorite segment.

He agreed Kurt Angle has achieved a lot in life. Puder listed Angle's accomplishments and said it isn’t something everyone can achieve.

“Obviously, my favorite is sticking Kurt. Normal snap in his arm. What’s really interesting is Kurt has accomplished a lot to get to where he is, his level, who he has become, who he became, not only as an amateur athlete, a college pro, Olympics, and then professional wrestler. That is, you know, one in 100 million people.”

Check out Daniel Puder's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

Daniel Puder spoke about how he feels grateful WWE didn't let him break Kurt Angle's arm

The former controversial WWE star said it's not easy to get to Kurt Angle's level. Puder went on to say he feels great that WWE didn't let him break Angle's arm and claimed he might still be able to do so.

@DubiousShooter Let's be clear: @DanielPuder nearly broke Angle's arm with a Kimura during a shoot bout during the Million Dollar Tough Enough. I'm no hater of @RealKurtAngle, but it's a legitimate question for me how he'd do against @ColbyCovMMA in a shoot fight under the Unified Rules. #UFC
“It is very difficult to achieve what he’s achieved. It was amazing to be able to see how they positioned us in different areas. I took a challenge and I believe I did what I was supposed to do at that time. I’m very blessed they didn’t let me break his arm because someday I might be able to still whoop them.”

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Daniel Puder is most remembered because of an infamous 2004 SmackDown segment involving Kurt Angle when he caught the latter in a kimura lock.

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी