"I’m blessed they didn’t let me break his arm" – Former WWE Superstar claims he's still capable of breaking Kurt Angle's arm (Exclusive)

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, UnSKripted, Daniel Puder talked about how attacking Kurt Angle has been his favorite segment.

He agreed Kurt Angle has achieved a lot in life. Puder listed Angle's accomplishments and said it isn’t something everyone can achieve.

“Obviously, my favorite is sticking Kurt. Normal snap in his arm. What’s really interesting is Kurt has accomplished a lot to get to where he is, his level, who he has become, who he became, not only as an amateur athlete, a college pro, Olympics, and then professional wrestler. That is, you know, one in 100 million people.”

Daniel Puder spoke about how he feels grateful WWE didn't let him break Kurt Angle's arm

The former controversial WWE star said it's not easy to get to Kurt Angle's level. Puder went on to say he feels great that WWE didn't let him break Angle's arm and claimed he might still be able to do so.

“It is very difficult to achieve what he’s achieved. It was amazing to be able to see how they positioned us in different areas. I took a challenge and I believe I did what I was supposed to do at that time. I’m very blessed they didn’t let me break his arm because someday I might be able to still whoop them.”

Daniel Puder is most remembered because of an infamous 2004 SmackDown segment involving Kurt Angle when he caught the latter in a kimura lock.

Edited by Abhinav Singh